UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $474.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $458.99. 2,609,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.65. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $466.00. The company has a market cap of $432.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 65,491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,590,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 342.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,681 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 74.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 68.5% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.