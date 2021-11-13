Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Stock Holdings Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,181 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.47% of Universal worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UVV. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal in the second quarter worth approximately $5,483,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Universal by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,546,000 after acquiring an additional 88,966 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Universal by 137.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Universal during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Universal during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of UVV opened at $49.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.15. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $60.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Universal’s payout ratio is presently 78.79%.

Universal Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

