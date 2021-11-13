UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URGN. FMR LLC grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter.

Zacks Investment Research lowered UroGen Pharma from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $19.13 on Friday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

