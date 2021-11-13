Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long Sells 2,749 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $16,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.

NASDAQ:USIO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.06. 136,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.75 and a beta of 1.71. Usio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Usio by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio in the 1st quarter valued at $3,959,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in shares of Usio by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Usio by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 168,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Usio in the 3rd quarter valued at $949,000. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

