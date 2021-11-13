VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Director Bradley Louis Radoff Sells 140,000 Shares

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 140,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $547,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Bradley Louis Radoff sold 600,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $2,412,000.00.

NYSE:EGY opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $226.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.27.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 26.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 444,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

