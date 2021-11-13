VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Director Bradley Louis Radoff Sells 140,000 Shares

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 140,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $547,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Bradley Louis Radoff sold 600,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $2,412,000.00.
NYSE:EGY opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $226.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.27.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 444,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.
