Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.97 Billion

Brokerages expect that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will post $28.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $29.77 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $16.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $107.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.24 billion to $107.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $115.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.01 billion to $118.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on VLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,800 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,298 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $76.58. 2,846,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480,308. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of -70.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. Valero Energy has a one year low of $47.80 and a one year high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -359.63%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

