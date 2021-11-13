Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.97 Billion

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will post $28.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $29.77 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $16.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $107.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.24 billion to $107.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $115.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.01 billion to $118.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on VLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,800 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,298 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $76.58. 2,846,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480,308. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of -70.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. Valero Energy has a one year low of $47.80 and a one year high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -359.63%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.