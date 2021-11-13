Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th.

Valvoline has raised its dividend payment by 109.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Valvoline has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Valvoline to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average is $31.88.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valvoline stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Valvoline worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

