Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th.

Valvoline has increased its dividend by 109.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Valvoline has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Valvoline to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $35.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.21.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Valvoline will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VVV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valvoline stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Valvoline worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

