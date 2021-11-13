Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,337 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Valvoline by 3,963.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Valvoline by 272.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in Valvoline by 1,318.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $36.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

