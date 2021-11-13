VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.25% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,166,000 after acquiring an additional 186,946 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 406,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,538,000 after acquiring an additional 26,332 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 124,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 87,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 47,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,600,000.

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.90. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1-year low of $61.10 and a 1-year high of $81.39.

