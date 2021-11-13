Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 604,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $17,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter worth $1,086,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 44,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $181,931.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 5,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $267,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,848 shares of company stock worth $1,628,602.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $30.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $318.26 million, a P/E ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

