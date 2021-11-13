Vanguard Group Inc. Has $18.57 Million Stock Holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,300,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invacare worth $18,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Invacare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,353,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after buying an additional 44,061 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Invacare by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 347,414 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invacare by 27.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Invacare alerts:

IVC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE:IVC opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. Invacare Co. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.27 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.