Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Myovant Sciences worth $17,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,269,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,976,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,290,000 after acquiring an additional 597,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,096,000 after acquiring an additional 102,961 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 249,313 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $6,847,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

In other Myovant Sciences news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 89,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,975,210.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $144,227.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 814,601 shares of company stock worth $18,718,093 and have sold 40,087 shares worth $940,393. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.74. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.