Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $16,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CURO Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CURO Group by 62.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CURO Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in CURO Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 256,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CURO Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $597,627.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,978.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 213,001 shares of company stock worth $3,728,120 in the last quarter. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $17.84 on Friday. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

CURO Group Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

