Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 7,601 Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,804,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $16,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Casa Systems by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $462,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Shares of CASA stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a market cap of $511.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.99. Casa Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

