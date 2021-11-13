Vanguard Group Inc. Takes $18.12 Million Position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,933,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,626,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Yatsen by 156.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425,047 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yatsen by 4,200,000.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 84,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Shares of YSG opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Yatsen Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

