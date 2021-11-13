Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $449.40 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $322.16 and a twelve month high of $452.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.65.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.