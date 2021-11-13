Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $16,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $101,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 546.5% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $218.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.33. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $165.39 and a 12 month high of $220.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

