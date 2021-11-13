Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,466,000 after purchasing an additional 75,923 shares in the last quarter. blooom inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,202,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,081,000. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $429.57 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $325.41 and a 52 week high of $432.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $412.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.04.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

