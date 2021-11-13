Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Issues Earnings Results

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.69), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($999.00) EPS.

Shares of VSTA stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.25. 127,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,743. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. Vasta Platform has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

