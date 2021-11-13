Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo Sells 2,347 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.45, for a total transaction of $740,361.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total transaction of $671,007.30.

On Friday, September 10th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total value of $719,355.50.

VEEV stock opened at $317.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 121.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.80 and its 200-day moving average is $303.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

