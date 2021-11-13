Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.000-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE VRTV traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $153.42. 76,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,497. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.20. Veritiv has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $158.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 2.26.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Veritiv will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Veritiv stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Veritiv worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.