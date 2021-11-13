Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) PT Raised to C$15.50

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

NYSE:VET opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.83. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 61.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth $88,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth $92,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

