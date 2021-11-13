Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) PT Raised to $23.00

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRNA. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verona Pharma from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

VRNA opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88. Verona Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.72.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $33,315.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,144 shares of company stock valued at $47,790. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verona Pharma by 6.5% during the second quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 60,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth $2,715,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 18.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

