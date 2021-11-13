Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Raised to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VTNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $283.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.42 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Energy will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth about $3,308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 345.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 559,718 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.