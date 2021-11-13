Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vesuvius presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Vesuvius stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

