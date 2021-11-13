Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.180-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $296 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.71 million.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.43.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $75,149.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,881 shares in the company, valued at $658,834.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $37,583.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,104 shares of company stock valued at $616,272 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

