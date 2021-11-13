Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.71.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.07. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 16.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.