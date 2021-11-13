VIG Trading Up 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last seven days, VIG has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One VIG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $162.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000318 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000733 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,283,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

