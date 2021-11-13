Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 15,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

VLGEA stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $332.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLGEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.