Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. The company’s program includes VRDN-001, which is in clinical stage. Viridian Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as miRagen Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOULDER, Colo. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VRDN. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $183.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 909,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 60.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 22,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $14,531,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 172.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 74,539 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

