Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 31,129 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 214.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,129 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WOOF opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

