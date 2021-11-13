Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.48.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

