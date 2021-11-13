Virtu Financial LLC Buys 9,642 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,642 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $86.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.86 and its 200-day moving average is $78.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.33%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

