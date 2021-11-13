Virtu Financial LLC Buys 98,870 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) by 934.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,870 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFIVU. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 173,685 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 364,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 90,819 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000.

Shares of CFIVU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

