Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 125,419 Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAACU opened at $10.17 on Friday. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

