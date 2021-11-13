Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $174,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $77,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,281. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KTOS opened at $21.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.86 and a beta of 0.73. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.65.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

