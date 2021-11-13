Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 8,220 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,254,036,000 after buying an additional 577,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,892,654,000 after buying an additional 527,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,601,166,000 after buying an additional 519,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.05.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $118.24 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.69 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

