Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

VPG opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $521.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of Vishay Precision Group worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VPG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

