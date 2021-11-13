Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE VIST opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $522.75 million, a P/E ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 3.22. Vista Oil & Gas has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 78.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 733.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 312,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 675.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 140,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $4,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

