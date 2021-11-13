Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Director Mark A. Gottfredson Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Director Mark A. Gottfredson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.99. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,686,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,372,000 after purchasing an additional 114,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,946,000 after purchasing an additional 96,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,384 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after acquiring an additional 141,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

