Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 108.23% and a negative net margin of 323.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.60) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 215,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,080. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. Viveve Medical has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Viveve Medical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Viveve Medical worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

