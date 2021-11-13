Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 108.23% and a negative net margin of 323.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.60) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:VIVE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 215,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,080. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. Viveve Medical has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.
About Viveve Medical
Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.
See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
