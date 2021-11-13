Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Volta Inc – Class A updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:VLTA opened at $12.71 on Friday. Volta Inc – Class A has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

About Volta Inc – Class A

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

