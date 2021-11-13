VoteCoin Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One VoteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VoteCoin has a market capitalization of $83,972.55 and $3.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.82 or 0.00315229 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.89 or 0.00154464 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.02 or 0.00103127 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004801 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About VoteCoin

VoteCoin (CRYPTO:VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 130,973,375 coins. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Votecoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on Equihash algorithm. The main focus of Votecoin's platform are elections and other voting purposes. “

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

