Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Cut to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $202.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VMC. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.68.

NYSE VMC opened at $202.28 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $134.53 and a 12 month high of $210.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.49 and a 200-day moving average of $180.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $219,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $34,764,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 186.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 321,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,323,000 after buying an additional 209,464 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 17.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,090,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

