Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Argus currently has $240.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.68.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $202.28 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $134.53 and a fifty-two week high of $210.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

