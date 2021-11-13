Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 537.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496,259 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $10,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the second quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the second quarter worth $50,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter worth $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the second quarter worth $112,000. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.21 million, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 2.36. Vuzix Co. has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 171.69%. The company had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 million. Vuzix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vuzix Profile

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.