Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vyant Bio had a negative net margin of 254.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.
VYNT traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. 266,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,986. Vyant Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vyant Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vyant Bio by 14,258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 37,784 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vyant Bio by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.
About Vyant Bio
Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.
Read More: What defines an oversold asset?
Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.