Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vyant Bio had a negative net margin of 254.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

VYNT traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. 266,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,986. Vyant Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99.

Get Vyant Bio alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vyant Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Paul R. Hansen purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John A. Roberts bought 10,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $25,078.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 46,406 shares of company stock worth $110,318. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vyant Bio by 14,258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 37,784 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vyant Bio by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.