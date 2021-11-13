W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 121,635.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 561.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,665,000 after buying an additional 760,317 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,348.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 55,861 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 18.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 150,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 23,863 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,019,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,594,000 after buying an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,389,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $81.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

