Wacker Neuson (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Wacker Neuson (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Warburg Research upgraded Wacker Neuson to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

WKRCF opened at $35.15 on Thursday. Wacker Neuson has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.75.

Wacker Neuson SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction equipment and compact construction machines. It operates through the following segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The Light Equipment segment covers the manufacture and sale of light equipment in the business fields of concrete technology, compaction, and worksite technology.

